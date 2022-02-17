Karnataka activist threatened for supporting hijabs

Social activist Seema Inamdar, who had come to the premises of the Government Sardars High School in Belagavi demanding that Muslim girls be allowed to wear hijabs, was allegedly threatened over phone call of dire consequences by an unknown caller.

Inamdar had come to the premises of Government Sardars High School on Tuesday morning and taken exception to Muslim girl students being asked to remove the hijab. She had also entered into altercations with teachers and police officials.

Inamdar received a phone call late on Tuesday and was threatened with dire consequences by the caller for getting involved in the hijab issue.

Inamdar told DH that she has filed a complaint with CEN Police Station regarding the threat call and had also sought protection from Market police.

She said she also brought the threat call issue to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner.

