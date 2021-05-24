Karnataka CM BSY to include film workers in second package: Suneel Puranik

K'taka CM to include film workers in package: Puranik

  May 24 2021
Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Suneel Puranik submits a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his official residence 'Krishna' in Bengaluru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Suneel Puranik on Monday said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had promised to include the Kannada film industry workers in the second package.

Puranik and Kalavidara Sangha secretary Rockline Venkatesh met the chief minister at his official residence 'Krishna' and submitted a memorandum seeking a special package for artistes, technicians and labourers of the film industry.

They told the chief minister that the labourers in the industry were facing distress due to lockdown. The government had given groceries and coupons worth Rs 3,000 each to 6,000 families during the lockdown in 2020. The government should offer groceries and coupons worth Rs 6,000 this time too, they urged.

Venkatesh requested Yediyurappa to consider the film industry as a priority sector and organise a vaccination drive for those in the industry.

"The chief minister has positively responded to the demands. He said that some sectors did not figure in the package announced recently and he would give priority to the film industry in the next package," Puranik said.

