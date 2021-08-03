Karnataka CM meets Vice Prez Naidu, BJP's Arun Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid a courtesy visit to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Tuesday.

Bommai, who is in the national capital to discuss with the BJP leadership matters related to the expansion of his cabinet, also met BJP Karnataka unit in-charge Arun Singh.

The new Karnataka chief minister met Naidu at Parliament House. Naidu is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson. The Vice President Secretariat tweeted a picture of Bommai meeting Naidu.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO), Bommai had cordial discussions with Naidu and Singh separately.

The new CM reached the national capital on August 1.

On Monday night, Bommai had a detailed discussion with BJP president J P Nadda for close to an hour.

After the meeting, Bommai said he had submitted 2-3 draft lists and the party chief will discuss further and finalise new ministers on Tuesday evening.

He also said once the list of new ministers is finalised, the day of the oath-taking ceremony will be decided after discussion with Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The new cabinet will be selected balancing all factors, including regional and social representations. Those who migrated to the BJP from other parties need not worry, he added.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is currently the lone Cabinet member in the government.