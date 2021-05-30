Karnataka Congress demands audit report on Covid-19 deaths

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that Karnataka had the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19-19 in the country and that the state government was hiding the real numbers.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said for every 100 deaths that occur due to Covid-19-19, the government is reporting only 30 cases.

“This is being done to hide the government’s failure in managing the Covid-19 situation,” he said. Shivakumar, however, did not give any report or document to prove his point.

“This is based on the inputs provided by my party workers from across the state,” he said, when asked for the authenticity of his claim.

He blamed the government’s lack of planning and preparation that resulted in the loss of so many lives.

“The government failed to provide medical care, oxygen beds and vaccination to people as a result of which the doctors could not save lives,” he said.

Shivakumar demanded that the government conduct a ‘death audit’ across the state to get the real figures on Covid-19 casualties, so that eligible beneficiaries can avail of benefits announced by the state and union governments.

“How will family members of the deceased get the benefit of welfare schemes, if they are not declared as Covid-19 deaths?” he said.

Shivakumar reiterated his demand for allowing the Congress MLAs to divert their local area development funds for the purchase of vaccines.

“Let the government allow us to purchase vaccines from the funds. Unlike BJP MLAs and MPs, who are said to be ‘brokering’ deals to vaccinate people at private hospitals for Rs 900 a shot, we will ensure that every paisa given from the government is spent on inoculating the needy,” the KPCC president said.

He said the central government had shirked from its responsibility of inoculating the people.

“No other previous central government escaped from its duty like the one headed by Narendra Modi,” he said.

Shivakumar termed the financial package announced as reel package and not real financial package that could help the poor.

Not even 25% of the financial package announced during the first wave has reached the beneficiaries, he said.