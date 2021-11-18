Dead snake found in Karnataka hostel breakfast, 56 ill

Karnataka: Dead snakelet found in hostel's breakfast, 56 students ill

The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook 'upma' as breakfast

IANS
IANS, Yadgir (Karnataka),
  • Nov 18 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 18:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

As many as 56 students fell sick after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook 'upma' as breakfast. All the students of eighth and ninth grades are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School in Abbetumkur village of Yadgir taluk.

Students who had breakfast fell sick. The snakelet was discovered in the vessel while breakfast was being served.

Panic gripped the hostel following the incident.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Madnal and later shifted to the district hospital. Dr Vedmurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the ailing students.

The police have taken up the case for investigation.

