1 held for selling fake RT-PCR certificate

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Aug 15 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 19:56 ist
Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan

Gundlupet police have registered a case against a person for allegedly selling fake RT-PCR negative certificates to the passengers entering the state from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The accused is Anilkumar, 35, of Hangalapura village, in the taluk.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gundlupet Police, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas, raided the computer shop at the village and found models of RTPCR certificiate on his computer system.

It is alleged that Anil had downloaded the replica of the Covid negative report and sold the reports to the passengers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who did not possess the certificates, by filling their names and other details.

The fake report racket came to the fore when the officials were checking the certificates of the passengers near the Tamil Nadu border check post on Friday and found one fake certificate.

Upon inquiry, they came to know that Anil of Hangala village was selling fake negative reports with Government of Karnataka logo and Gundlupet taluk hospital address for the last 20 days. They immediately alerted Gundlupet police. Police raided the shop and took the youth into custody and seized the computer system and other materials. It is alleged that he was selling the fake certificate for Rs 300 to Rs 500. A case was registered against him on Saturday, according to police.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
RT-PCR test

