10 lorry-loads plastic waste cleared from M M Hills

More than 300 volunteers from non-governmental organisations took part in a plastic waste clearance drive organised by the Forest department at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary limits and cleared 10 lorry loads of plastic waste and debris from either side of the road.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu said,"The people should not litter the forest area with plastic covers and other waste especially on the roads inside the forest as it is hazardous to the herbivorous animals in the wild. They may even die after consuming plastic waste. Besides, plastic pollutes the soil. Wild animals are precious and it is the responsibility of every one to protect them."

"The plastic waste had accumulated during the pre-covid period before the second wave and could not be removed due to restrictions," he said.

The DCF said,"There are many who feed monkeys presuming that they do not have sufficient food in the forest and are starving. The food with spices and salt and even with chemical components may pose a threat to their lives. Besides, they throw bananas and other fruits on the roadsides to feed monkeys. There are many instances of monkeys being run over by the vehicles in their attempt to feed on the fruits," he said.

ACPs Prabhakar, Vanitha, Bhagyalakshmi, Range Forest officers Sundar, Sadaf, Rajesh, Praveen Kumar, Nishchit and forest department employees were present.

Several loads of plastic waste were removed from Kabini backwaters near Bandipur and Nagarahole sides. The waste deposited in Kerala was washed away in the river's flow to Karnataka, it is said.