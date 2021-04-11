130 youths apprehended from rave party of Hassan's Alur

A rave party, at an estate on the outskirts of Alur, Hassan district, was busted on Saturday late night and police apprehended 130 youths, in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team, led by Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda, conducted a raid and took into custody 130 youths, for participating in the rave party, at Nandipura estate, near Alur.

Young men and women from Bengaluru and other states had arrived at the Motorcycle resort near Nandipura estate on Saturday night in cars and motorbikes to attend the rave party.

SP R Srinivas Gowda, Dy SP Gopi and the team conducted a raid and found DJ playing loud music. The youths were partying on the spot. Liquor consumption and usage of ganja were found. Police took all the 130 people into custody and also seized the vehicles, including luxury cars and motorbikes.

Police seized liquor, ganja and other narcotics on the premises. The youths were from Karnataka, Goa and also other states. Their blood samples have been collected.

In a press conference, SP Srinivas Gowda said, despite a ban on night parties by the government, the youths from Karnataka, Goa and also other states were found involved in a rave party, which is a warning bell to the society. The region is facing a wild elephant menace and several have lost their lives. Who is responsible in case the jumbos had attacked them during the party, he asked. They will also be booked for violation of covid norms, he said.