15-member Unesco team visits Halebid

With the Unesco team visiting the historical monuments in Belur and Halebid, the monuments are likely to be included in the list of world heritage sites soon.

A 15-member team led by Tiong Kian Boon, president of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos), visited Halebid on Wednesday.

The team members lauded the Hoysala-style sculptures here. The state tourism task force chairperson Sudha Murthy accompanied the team and provided information.

Boon held an interaction with local representatives and experts in the presence of deputy commissioner M S Archana.

The local residents explained to him the inconveniences faced by them, while the buildings in a radius of 100 metres around the monument are evacuated.

Boon said the issue of the evacuation of buildings is related to the Archaeology Survey of India.

The residents near the monument should not build additional floors while renovating old houses, he said.

The team will tour the state for three days. It will visit Belur on Thursday and Somanathpur on Friday.

It is hoped that Belur-Halebid will find a place in the world list of heritage monuments, said Devaraj, commissioner, department of archaeology and museums.