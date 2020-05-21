33 new Covid cases in Mandya; 13 in Hassan

Mandya district continued to report a spurt in Covid-19 cases with 33 more fresh cases reported on Thursday. This includes 21 male and 12 female patients.

While 28 patients have a travel history of Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, three patients have a contact history with Patient (P) 869, one patient with contact history of 896. Contact tracing is on for one patient. The total number of cases is 201.

In all, there are 176 active cases and 25 people have been recovered and discharged.

Hassan recorded 13 more fresh cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 66.

Out of 13 new cases, 11 have contact history of Mumbai and two from other places in Maharashtra. This includes 10 male and three female patients.