35-year-old mentally ill patient raped in KR Hospital

A 35-year-old mentally ill woman was allegedly raped by an unknown person at the KR Hospital in the city.

The woman was undergoing treatment in a ward reserved for destitutes for the last few months.

According to the police, a person gained entry into the ward by cutting open the window grill.

Though the incident occurred last week, the authorities of the hospital lodged a complaint on July 9. The Devaraja police are investigating.

The police collected CCTV camera footage and questioned other inmates of the ward and security personnel. The victim has been subjected to medical tests.

A doctor said that the victim woman was shifted to a special care unit.