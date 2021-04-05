83 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 83 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 35,998.

With 61 discharges, the total number of discharges has increased to 34,614.

Also read: India sees over 1 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases

The district currently has 642 active cases.

MU suspends classes

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Mangalore University has suspended classes for its PG programmes on its campus in Mangalagangothri till April 9.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Hostel wardens have been directed to ensure that students do not leave the facility. The head of the department and coordinators of all the PG departments have been asked to initiate measures to conduct online classes, according to a circular issued by MU Registrar.