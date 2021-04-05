83 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 83 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 35,998.
With 61 discharges, the total number of discharges has increased to 34,614.
Also read: India sees over 1 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases
The district currently has 642 active cases.
MU suspends classes
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Mangalore University has suspended classes for its PG programmes on its campus in Mangalagangothri till April 9.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Hostel wardens have been directed to ensure that students do not leave the facility. The head of the department and coordinators of all the PG departments have been asked to initiate measures to conduct online classes, according to a circular issued by MU Registrar.
In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards
What is the key to successful pandemic parenting?
'The Trial of Chicago 7' wins top prize at SAG Awards
‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ roars at the box office
The Lead: Suraj Sharma on 'The Illegal'
DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls
When did life first emerge in the universe?