83 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

The district currently has 642 active cases

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 11:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A total of 83 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 35,998.

With 61 discharges, the total number of discharges has increased to 34,614.

The district currently has 642 active cases.

MU suspends classes

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Mangalore University has suspended classes for its PG programmes on its campus in Mangalagangothri till April 9.

Hostel wardens have been directed to ensure that students do not leave the facility. The head of the department and coordinators of all the PG departments have been asked to initiate measures to conduct online classes, according to a circular issued by MU Registrar.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Mangalore University

