A H Vishwanath tells Siddaramaiah to lead Kuruba agitation

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath chided former chief minister Siddaramaiah, also a Kuruba community leader, to lead the agitation in connection with the ST tag to the community.

In a press conference here, on Friday, Vishwanath said, “Siddaramaiah was non-cooperative and reluctant for the development of the community, establishing mutt and Kanaka gopura. Let him at least now take the lead for getting ST tag. We will be with him,” he said.

“The community has made huge sacrifices for your (Siddaramaiah) development and several people have sold their sheep for you,” he said and added that Siddaramaiah is not supporting the agitation.

“No one is hijacking Kuruba community agitations, and the community has never disrespected Siddaramaiah. He has failed to make any contributions to the community and Mysuru when he was the CM,” he said.

He also opined that Siddaramaiah would have continued as the chief minister for the second term if only he had accepted and allowed the debate on the socio-economic survey.