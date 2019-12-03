Abhishek’s family to leave for US tomorrow

The family of Abhishek S Bhat who was shot dead at San Bernardino, California recently, will leave for the US in the wee hours on Thursday (December 5).

Abhishek’s father Sudesh Chand said that they will get a visa to enter the US on Wednesday and their flight is at 1.20 am on Thursday from Bengaluru to Los Angles.

“From Los Angeles, we will travel to San Bernardino by road. The cremation of Abhishek will be performed in the US itself,” he said. Abhishek’s mother Nandini Aithal and younger brother Abhishresta will accompany him.

The fundraiser campaign launched by Abhishek’s friends and relatives to extend financial support to the family members to travel to the US and perform the last rites has received a good response with a total of over Rs 48 lakh being collected on Tuesday. Individuals can contribute on: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-abhishek-sudhesh