Activists assault, abuse couple from different faith

A 21-year-old man travelling with his girlfriend in an autorickshaw was assaulted by Hindu activists at Derane in Siribagilu village under Uppinangady police station limits on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the accused men who assaulted Nazeer were identified as Surendra, Theertha Prasad, Jithesh and others.

Nazeer, from Aryapu, said in a police complaint that a group intercepted the autorickshaw and the activists sought personal details from them, including names and where they were headed to.

“They abused and assaulted me. The gang also threatened me with dire consequences if I was caught moving around with the girl from the Hindu community. They also threatened the girl of dire consequences,” Nazeer said in his complaint.

The SP said that based on Nazeer’s complaint, action will be taken. The Uppinangady police booked cases under relevant IPC sections. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Another video of girl students allegedly assaulting each other in a cafe in Mangaluru has gone viral on social media.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the police did not have any information as no complaint was filed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: