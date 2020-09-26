After brief lull, heavy rains return to north Karnataka districts

Heavy showers on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday hampered normal life in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts. Bagalkot district is also experiencing heavy showers since Friday night.

Kalaburagi city and parts of the district, including Chincholi, Kalagi and Sedam, bore the maximum brunt of the overnight rains. The district received an average rainfall of 58 mm in the last 24 hours (ending at 8 am on Saturday). The city recorded 84.9 mm (8.4 cm) of rain while Mudhol in Sedam taluk registered the highest rainfall with 147 mm.

The overnight showers have left more than 80 houses and 60 shops inundated in Kalaburagi city. Traffic on Kalaburagi-Udanuru/Jewargi and Mudhol-Kothapalli roads have come to a standstill due to waterlogging. Rainwater has gushed into the historic Ramalingeshwar temple in Kalagi.

Chandrampalli dam and Kodli lake in Chincholi taluk are full to the brim following incessant showers.

Parts of Yadgir and Raichur and Hosapete in Ballari district also received bountiful rain in the last 24 hours. Relentless showers have flooded over 20 acres of banana plantations near Hampi.

Banker washed away

A 30-year-old man was swept away, along with his bike, in an overflowing stream at Vontagodi in Mudhol Taluk, Bagalkot district, on Saturday. The incident occurred when Santosh Adavi, a bank employee, tried to cross the flooded bridge in his bike. His body has been recovered a while later.

More than 250 bags of sugar washed away in a stream near Koujalagi in Belagavi district after a lorry turned turtle on a narrow bridge. The driver of the lorry escaped with minor injuries in the accident.

Kudalasangama received 10.03 cm of rain while Hungund and Amingad recorded 9 cm and 9.6 cm, respectively. Badami and Guledgud also received sharp showers.

Several parts of Dharwad, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Karwar, Haveri and Shivamogga district also received good showers in the day.