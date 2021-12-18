Amenities at Subramanya Road railway station upgraded

Amenities for pilgrims at Subramanya Road railway station upgraded

On auspicious occasions, the station caters to the needs of an extraordinary rush of traffic running into several thousands of passengers

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 18 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 17:12 ist
The Yatri Nivas at Subramanya Road Railway Station. Credit: DH Photo

The South Western Railway has commissioned a Yatri Nivas at Subramanya Road Railway station. 

The building will house separate blocks for men, women and people with mobility issues. Bona fide railway passengers can use the toilets and bathing facilities in the Yatri Nivas free of cost before leaving for the temple, said Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO of Mysuru division of railways.

"Kukke Subramanya is one the most popular pilgrim destinations in South India and the railway station serving this pilgrim centre is Subramanya Road in Dakshina Kannada. It is also the nearest railway station to the other prominent pilgrim centre of Dharmasthala. Subramanya Road Railway Station is a witness to a continuous flow of pilgrims throughout the year from every nook and corner of the country," he said.

On auspicious occasions, the station caters to the needs of an extraordinary rush of traffic running into several thousands of passengers, he added.

The railway passengers can use the toilets and bathing facilities in the Yatri Nivas free of cost. A dressing room and baby feeding facility are also available in the ladies' waiting room. 
Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division said that these facilities will go a long way in providing upgraded amenities for pilgrims reaching Subramanya by rail.

Dakshina Kannada
South Western Railways
Kukke Subrahmanya
Dharmasthala

