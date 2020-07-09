ASHA worker assaulted in Bantwal taluk in Karnataka

ASHA worker assaulted in Bantwal taluk in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 09 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 22:24 ist

An ASHA worker was allegedly assaulted on Thursday while she was on duty in Bantwal taluk, police sources said.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, Mamatha Gatti suffered injuries on her head and hand and has been hospitalised.

The reason behind the attack is not known.

She was assaulted allegedly by a person identified as Kanthappa Poojary using a wooden rod at Chennaithodi in Bantwal taluk at around 10 am.

Gatti works with the community health centre at Vamanapadavu in the taluk.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the medical officer of Vamanapadavu health centre.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ASHA
Accredited Social Health Activists
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 