Bandh evokes mixed response in Kalyana Karnataka

Though the bandh call given today against the farm laws evoked a mixed response in Kalyana Karnataka, a series of protests by various organisations demonstrated anger the farming community has over the amendments to Land Reforms and APMC Acts.

In Kalaburagi, bus service was withdrawn on Monday morning as leaders of several farmer associations and pro-Kannada outfits staged a protest in front of Central Bus Stand. Though there were commuters in the bus stand, the service was withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

After 11 am, the protests intensified in the city. Most of the business establishments downed their shutters.

Protest in Bidar

Leaders of various associations staged a protest against the amendments in Bidar. The protesters alleged that the BJP government at the centre and in the state are helping the corporate companies by neglecting the interests of the farmers and the labourers. The protest which began from Ambedkar Circle reached the deputy commissioner's office where a memorandum was submitted. Heavy police were deployed in the city to prevent untoward incidents.

Poor response in Vijayapura

However, the bandh call evoked a tepid response in Vijayapura city. Vehicular movement was as usual in the city but the number of commuters was less. Business establishments lifted their shutters in several locations. Government offices and banks were functioning normally. In Vijayapura, farmer associations had organised processions from Siddeshwara Temple to the deputy commissioner's office.

Stir intensifies Ballari

Protests in Ballari against the amendment to farmer Bills received a good response. Members of various organisations staged a protest at Gadadi Chennappa Circle. In Yadgir, peasants and activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike expressed their anger by setting a tyre afire at Subhash Chandra Bose Circle. Business establishments downed their shutters in main circles and the farmers forced some of the establishments to close. A series of protests were organised in Raichur and Koppal districts.