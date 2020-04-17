Bantwal police crack down illegal sand extraction racket

The Bantwal police have cracked down on an illegal sand extraction racket at Kariyangala, where sand was being extracted from banks of river Phalguni. Police arrested a lorry driver, besides seizing boats, lorry and loads of sand.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the banks of River Phalguni where illegal sand extraction was being carried out by violating lockdown guidelines.

The police have arrested tipper lorry driver Panduranga and seized property worth Rs 20 lakh.

The police have seized 10 loads of sand, one tipper lorry and three boats.

Cases have been booked against Akesh, Naveen, Shakeer and Kabeer who were also part of illegal sand extraction