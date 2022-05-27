Belagavi: 4 lives lost in car-truck collision

Belagavi: 4 lives lost in car-truck collision

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 27 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 14:53 ist
Mangled remains of car that collided with a truck killing four people on spot near Stavanidhi service road on the outskirts of Nipani town in Belagavi district on Friday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Four people were killed on spot in a car-truck collision on Pune-Bengaluru national highway service road near Stavanidhi in Nipani taluk on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Adgonda Babu Patil (60), resident of Sai Nagar in Nippani; Chaya Adgonda Patil (55), resident of Sai Nagar in Nippani; Champatai Balasha Magadum (85), resident of Radha Nagar in Maharashtra and Mahesh Devgonda Patil (28), resident of Sadalga in Chikkodi.

Nipani Police have registered a case.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Belagavi
Accident

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 