Belagavi: 4 lives lost in car-truck collision

Four people were killed on spot in a car-truck collision on Pune-Bengaluru national highway service road near Stavanidhi in Nipani taluk on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Adgonda Babu Patil (60), resident of Sai Nagar in Nippani; Chaya Adgonda Patil (55), resident of Sai Nagar in Nippani; Champatai Balasha Magadum (85), resident of Radha Nagar in Maharashtra and Mahesh Devgonda Patil (28), resident of Sadalga in Chikkodi.
Nipani Police have registered a case.
More details awaited.
