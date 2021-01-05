Bird flu scare: Transport of poultry, birds restricted

The district administration has issued high alert in Mysuru, following bird flu outbreak reported from several places in the country. The movement of vehicles transporting poultry or any other birds has been restricted at Bavali checkpost in H D Kote taluk, near Kerala border.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, "The officials of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services have taken all measures to sanitise the vehicles coming from Kerala."

Measures have been taken at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Karanji and Kukkarahalli Lakes in Mysuru, and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna.

Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director, Mysuru Zoo said, "There are no such problems so far in the zoo. Preventive measures have already been taken. Sanitiser mats have been kept before the entrance and also near the animal enclosures. The visitors enter the premises walking over it. Sanitisers have also been sprayed around the enclosures."

"Besides, the zoo has been sending the bird droppings to the lab in Bhopal, every three months, for testing. The employees too are closely monitoring the birds. We are providing healthy food. Hence, there is no need for any anxiety," he said.

The Forest department, Central Zoo Authority and Zoo Authority of Karnataka have issued directions to take strict measures in the wake of bird flu. The number of tourists are on the decline due to Covid scare, he said.

A pelican died after falling down at Kokkarebellur near Bharathinagar in Mandya district on Tuesday.

Around six pelican deaths have been reported from November 2020, reports DHNS from Bharatinagar Mandya district.

Veterinarian Satish, who conducted a postmortem of the pelican said, “Prima facie shows the death due to worm infection. The viscera has been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh and to a lab in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The death is not due to bird flu.”