BJP growing as largest party in world: Karandlaje

BJP growing as largest party in world: Shobha Karandlaje

Modi had assured of corruption-free administration when he was the PM candidate in 2014 and had done what he had promised, she said

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Nov 21 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 09:05 ist

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday said that the BJP was one of the world's largest parties and was growing larger than the Communist Party of China.

Speaking at the Jan Swaraj convention in Mandya she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown into a world leader and has also helped the BJP grow. Manmohan Singh was number one in corruption in the world, but Modi has been known worldwide without a single corruption charge for the last seven years."

Modi had assured of corruption-free administration when he was the PM candidate in 2014 and had done what he had promised, she said.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said, "KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah are competing with each other in telling lies. Siddaramaiah will get the first prize if there is a competition for the Nobel prize in telling lies."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shobha Karandlaje
Mandya
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 