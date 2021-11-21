BJP growing as largest party in world: Shobha Karandlaje

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday said that the BJP was one of the world's largest parties and was growing larger than the Communist Party of China.

Speaking at the Jan Swaraj convention in Mandya she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown into a world leader and has also helped the BJP grow. Manmohan Singh was number one in corruption in the world, but Modi has been known worldwide without a single corruption charge for the last seven years."

Modi had assured of corruption-free administration when he was the PM candidate in 2014 and had done what he had promised, she said.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said, "KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah are competing with each other in telling lies. Siddaramaiah will get the first prize if there is a competition for the Nobel prize in telling lies."

