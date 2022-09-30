BJP, RSS have blocked wings of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP and the RSS have blocked all wings of the Democracy, like the Parliament and media, from voicing the pains and sorrows of the people and thus padayatra is the only means left for the people.

Addressing the first public meeting in Karnataka as part of his 3,570-km 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra at Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district. He reached Gundlupet from Gudlur near Nilgiri in Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

Rahul said, after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the microphones are muted in the Parliament when the Opposition MPs speak, and the media does not report the pains and sorrows of the people as they are controlled by the government. Opposition leaders are arrested for voicing dissent and people's problems.

The BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred, and violence, and coming to power by dividing people. Thus the yatra is held to save the Constitution. The yatra is held not just to tell the people something, but to listen to their pains and sufferings. So, speeches are limited to a few minutes, while walking and lending an ear is held from morning till evening.

He said, people of all faith, caste and language are participating in the yatra. When one of them stumbles and falls, all rush to his help. They do not enquire about his faith, caste or language. This is our beautiful nation, peaceful Hindustan, Hindustan of brotherhood. No one can stop this because it is the voice of the nation. People share their problems, about corruption, unemployment, price hike, atrocities on farmers and privatisation of public sector units.

Rahul Gandhi held an interaction with tribal people from the hamlets in Chamarajanagar district and also families of the victims of the oxygen-shortage crisis during the Covid pandemic. He will resume his padayatra from Begur in Gundlupet taluk to Nanjangud on Saturday.