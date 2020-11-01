BJP will win both constituencies in Karnataka bypolls: Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the BJP will win the bypolls in both the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira constituencies.

There is a pro-BJP wave in both the constituencies. For the first time, BJP will win the election in Sira. “We have been seeking votes in the name of development works taken up by the PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the B S Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka. Both the Congress and JD(S) are fearing defeat in the election. Hence, both are engaged in emotional statements and caste politics,” said Kateel to mediapersons in Mangaluru.

He said no discussions are held within the party on the outcome of the election. The election result will not have any impact on the state government. The BJP government is safe with 117 seats.

On the statement of change in CM issued by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal “I have already spoken to Yatnal and have told him on the discipline in the party. He has issued the statement at some stage. Everything is normal in the BJP.”