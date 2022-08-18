Black flags, eggs greet Siddaramaiah in Kodagu

Tension prevailed for some time when eggs were hurled at the car of opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who was on a visit to the district to visit the rain-affected areas, here on Thursday.

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers raised the slogans ‘Kodagina Virodhi Siddaramaiah’, ‘Shanthipriya Kodagige Siddaramaiah Barodu Beda’ and ‘Tipu Jayanthiyannu Balavantavagi Herida Hindu Virodhi’ when Siddaramaiah’s car reached General Thimmayya Circle in the city.

Condemning the incident, Congress workers gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against BJP and tried to attack the BJP workers. The police had a hard time handling the situation.

Later, Congress workers sat near the circle and staged a protest urging to arrest those who hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car.

SP M A Ayyappa spoke to the leaders from both parties and controlled the situation.

Due to the incident, there was a traffic logjam for more than half an hour.

Later, Congress workers led Siddaramaiah in a procession from General Thimmayya circle to Sudarshana guest house.

Earlier, the BJP workers tried to gherao Siddaramaiah’s car at Guddehosuru near Kushalnagar and tried to throw stones. However, the police took the workers to custody and allowed Siddaramaiah’s vehicle to pass.

At Titimati, BJP Yuva Morcha workers surrounded the car and waved black flags after throwing pamphlets into his car.