Body of woman found in gunny bag in Dakshina Kannada

The dead body of a differently-abled woman was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at Beeramangala in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, it is suspected that Imran Sheikh, working as a helper at a bar in Sullia and living in a rented house for the past few months, allegedly killed his wife and fled after stuffing the body in a plastic gunny bag.

Imran is said to be a native of West Bengal and was working at the bar owned by Santhosh K for the last eight months. He had left for his native place within 15 days of joining the work and later returned with his wife. He had stayed in a room in the bar with his wife for 15 days and later shifted to a rented house at Beeramangala.

The complainant Santhosh said that Imran had informed him that his wife was pregnant and there was no one to take care of her here in Sullia. Hence, he availed his salary on November 19 to leave for his native place along with his wife.

On November 21, Keerthan Shetty, who was working as a waiter in the bar, was informed by Imran’s neighbour Rohith that they had heard a woman screaming in the house of Imran on the night of November 20.

When asked, Imran had informed the neighbour that his wife fell in the toilet. Suspecting something fishy, Keerthan informed his owner Santhosh of the incident, who in turn tried to contact Imran but his phone remained switched off.

Santhosh visited the rented house of Imran on Tuesday and noticed light in the room. When he peeped through the window, he noticed a phone on the table and light in the toilet. He also noticed a gunny bag near the toilet. On enquiring, Rohith had informed Santhosh that Imran had left with a bag on November 20 at 8.30 pm. However, his wife had not accompanied him. The Sullia police who rushed to the spot found the body of a woman stuffed inside the gunny bag.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, said the SP.