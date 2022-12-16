Brutal assault on man in Bantwal; 3 held

The Bantwal rural police have taken three men into custody for allegedly brutally assaulting a man with wooden logs at Rayi village in Bantwal.
According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, those who were taken into custody are Manohar, Chethan and Kishor.
The victim, a 43-year-old mason Issac had alleged that three men had accused him of harassing girl passengers while travelling in a bus, dragged him out of the bus and took him to Rayi. Later, he was tied to a tree and thrashed.
It was said that on December 14, the victim was travelling in a bus from Bantwal to his place of work in Gantalkatte in Moodbidri. As the bus was overcrowded, he had offered to hold the bag of a girl student. When the bus reached Kudkoli, he was dragged out and thrashed by the suspects. The police have booked the suspects under various sections of the IPC.
