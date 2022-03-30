CFI stages protest against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at Mangalore University

Members of Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest-- University march- in front of the gate of Mangalore University at Mangalagangothri, against the move to invite RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to the inauguration of student’s council at Mangalore University on Wednesday.

In the backdrop of the protest, the police had strengthened security in the campus of the university. The students were stopped at the entrance itself.

The protesters shouted slogans and urged not to allow Prabhakat Bhat who is engaged in delivering provocative speeches to the inaugural programme. The protesters were taken away by the police in a police vehicle.

Amid the protest, the student council was inaugurated by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the presence of Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

