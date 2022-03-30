CFI protests against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at MU

CFI stages protest against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at Mangalore University

The protesters shouted slogans and urged not to allow Prabhakat Bhat who is engaged in delivering provocative speeches to the inaugural programme

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 15:03 ist
Members of Campus Front of India (CFI) stage a protest outside the gate of Mangalore University at Mangalagangothri. Credit: DH Photo

Members of Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest-- University march- in front of the gate of Mangalore University at Mangalagangothri, against the move to invite RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to the inauguration of student’s council at Mangalore University on Wednesday.

In the backdrop of the protest, the police had strengthened security in the campus of the university. The students were stopped at the entrance itself.

The protesters shouted slogans and urged not to allow Prabhakat Bhat who is engaged in delivering provocative speeches to the inaugural programme. The protesters were taken away by the police in a police vehicle.

Amid the protest, the student council was inaugurated by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the presence of Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Mangaluru
protest
Mangalore University

Related videos

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

 