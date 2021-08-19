Chitradurga will have components manufacturing unit: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment A Narayanaswamy stated that Components Manufacturing unit will be established in Chitradurga.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Composite Regional Centre for persons with disabilities, on Thursday, he said, the proposed unit will produce various components required for persons with physical disabilities, including hearing aids. He has already directed the authorities concerned to identify suitable land for the purpose.

He also opined that though the Centre is providing many equipment to persons with physical disabilities people and elected representatives are not aware of it. So, there is a need to give wide publicity about it.

Various materials must be distributed to beneficairies through elected representatives so that they would be aware of it. He directed the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure that this is followed in the coming days without fail.

He said around 12 acres of land had been identified near Vaddinahalli for the construction of Composite Regional Centre building. He promised that bhoomi puja for the same would be performed in two months.

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, MLA N Linganna, former MLC A H Shivayogiswamy and officials of the department were present on the occasion.