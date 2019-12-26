Clouds dwarf joy, but enthusiasm pervades in Kodagu

People witnessed the rare phenomenon of solar eclipse in the skies of Kodagu, with great enthusiasm. However, a foggy weather caused hindrance in most parts in southern Kodagu on Thursday.

The misty weather and the clouds disappointed many, including scientists and sky gazers, who gathered at Kayimani, hoping to witness the astronomical phenomenon.

Several other parts of Southern Kodagu too could not witness the event. There was a clear view of the solar eclipse in Madikeri, Chettalli and Appangala. People watched with awe, the wonder of sun gradually changing his shape into that of a crescent and golden ring.

Wearing special glasses, hundreds of people including scientists, office-bearers of Rajya Vijnana Parishat, students and teachers from various parts of the country gathered at ‘Mary Land,’ an open ground belonging to coffee planter Chekkera Devaiah of Kutta as early as 7.30 am. But their enthusiasm turned into disappointment as the clouds covered the sun till 9 am.

The clouds cleared at 9.15 am. But the happiness was shortlived as there was an overcast of clouds after three minutes, till the end of the eclipse.

Later, a seminar was held at J C Vidya Samsthe in Kayimani, where scientist Srinivasa Murthy from Bengaluru spoke of the astronomical wonders.

MLA K G Bopaiah inaugurated the solar eclipse viewing programme at Kayimani. Additional DC Dr Sneha and Rajya Vijnana Parishat vice president Gurunanjaiah were present.

There was almost zero attendance in the places of tourist interest in the district, till the end of the eclipse on Thursday. Tourists who had come to Kodagu for Christmas and New Year holidays did not step out of homestays and resorts. Raja Seat and Kaveri Nisargadhama wore a deserted look till 11.30 am. Trekking activities were called off.

Famous temples were closed after early morning prayers. The temples reopened in the evening. No rituals were held in Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery. Most of the shops remained close in the morning.

The sunlight dimmed significantly between 9.25 am and 9.30 am in Kutta, Birunani, Makutta, Srimangala and Ponnampet. Birds stopped chirping during this period.

Many students remained absent for classes. Several schools had declared a holiday.