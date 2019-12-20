Congress instigating protests against CAA, NRC: Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi alleged that opposition Congress and communist parties were responsible for the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as they were instigating them. Respective state governments should book such leaders, he said.

Angadi told reporters here on Friday that Congress leader and former minister U T Khader has been fueling protests in Mangaluru and it was not appropriate. "Opposition parties have to behave responsibly and all those were fueling and instigating violence should be booked," he said.

He denied reacting to comments by Congress leader Siddaramaiah that whenever B S Yediyurappa assumes charge as chief minister, police resorts to shooting. He said, replying to the statement of the former chief minister was a foolish act.

Opposition parties if have any reservations regarding CAA and NRC, they should hold talks and not create violence. There was no need for politics on the issue which was no way concerned with the Indian citizens. Religious minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have taken refuge in India will be given citizenship, he said.

CAA and NRC have been passed after being debated in the Parliament and provisions of both the acts were in public domain. Congress, communists and other opposition parties were creating unrest to bring disrepute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s name. They were also using wrong words against prime minister which was not acceptable, Angadi stated.

He said, he stands by his statement that those who damage public properties be shot at. One cannot be mute spectators when public and private properties were being damaged. Foreign forces want to destabilise India and opposition parties were providing fuel for them.