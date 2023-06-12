Contaminated water deaths: Siddaramaiah orders probe

Contaminated water deaths in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah orders inquiry

Two people had died in Koppal and one had died in Raichur after allegedly drinking contaminated water

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2023, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 20:43 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ordered an inquiry into deaths allegedly due to drinking contaminated water recently in Koppal and Raichur district, and warned that the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Panchayat will be directly held responsible and suspended if such incidents happen again.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with the district administration officials in the background of the drinking water problem in parts of the state.

"I have asked for an inquiry to be conducted. Two people had died in Koppal and one had died in Raichur because of drinking contaminated water. I have asked for an inquiry and to find out those responsible for it," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | Can Karnataka poll promises be a template for Congress in other states? What DKS said

Questioning officials regarding the incident during the meeting, the Chief Minister, according to his office, asked them: "what are you doing? Do not work sitting in the office. Visit the place and conduct a comprehensive study so that the disaster of polluted water does not happen again. If it happens again, you will be held responsible."

He directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry in Koppal district and wherever problems have been to the health and life of people due to drinking polluted water.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, the Chief Secretary said an investigation is already underway locally, and a team will also be sent from Bengaluru to investigate. After receiving both the reports, action will be taken against the culprits, the CMO said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Koppal
Raichur
Contaminated water
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 