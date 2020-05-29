Coronavirus cases explode in Kalyana Karnataka

Covid-19 cases exploded in Kalyana Karnataka region on Friday. Three districts -Raichur, Kalaburagi and Yadgir - combined accounted for 74% (183) of the 248 fresh infections recorded in the state. All the cases reported in the region were linked to Maharashtra.

Raichur district, which was in Green Zone till May 18, saw its biggest single-day spike in cases at 62.

Devadurg taluk alone has recorded 56 cases on Friday. All infected were quarantined at BCM Hostel in Devadurg after they arrived from Maharashtra. Five teams have been formed to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected, said Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar.

He added, test results of 1,800 are awaited. All 62 patients have been admitted to OPEC Hospital in Raichur. The flurry of cases has taken the district’s tally

to 133.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra returnees continued to give nightmares to Yadgir district administration. On Friday, as many as 60 people with a travel history to the western state tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday.

Among the infected are nine children under-10 and six in the age-group of 11 to 15 years while 17 people from Arakera Tanda in Yadgir taluk contracted the virus.

The total case count in Yadgir district jumped to 223. Of which, nine patients are discharged post-recovery while one woman lost her battle against the virus.

Kalaburagi district witnessed a huge spike in novel coronavirus cases with 61 new infections. All cases have a travel history to Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities. Among the infected are nine children in the age group of 2 to 10 years. The district’s tally rose to 251 with 159 nine active cases. The death toll remained at seven.

Ballari district witnessed nine more cases on Friday. Of which seven are Rajasthan returnees while one case each has travel history to Gujarat and Maharashtra.