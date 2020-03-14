Coronavirus in Karnataka: Schools launch online classes to continue teaching amid shut down

As the schools and colleges have been closed down across the state following the Covid-19 outbreak and to curb spreading of the virus, some of the educational institutions have initiated online classes for their students and some of the web platforms joining hands with schools to step up the game.

Edtech major Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) through its subsidiary, Meritnation, announced of providing special free live classes for students which could be accessed sitting at home. The classes will be held for students from Class 1st to Class 12th and those appearing for special exams like JEE/ NEET etc.

It will also conduct Live Classes for students appearing for JEE/NEET, at no charge. With JEE 2020 scheduled between the 5th -11th of April and NEET 2020 slated to be held on the 3rd of May, this last-leg of preparation is crucial for students preparing for these competitive exams. This will ensure that students can study from the safety of their own homes and there is a continuity in their study schedule. Additionally, students will have free access to study resources at www.meritnation.com

Bengaluru-based school, Trio World Academy said that it will commence distance learning through their school app to help the students. As per the information provided by school the teachers will be uploading the audio-visual links, worksheets and homework on ERP app which can be accessed by the students by clicking on the “notice” tab. Through Webinars and educational technology like Edmodo, the school will be sharing material, feedback and other assignments for subjects such as Math, Science, English and Humanities.

LEAD School, an integrated academic excellence system, which has over 800 partner schools across India announced that it will initiate LEAD <a href="mailto:School@Home">School@Home</a> program from March 16 to ensure continuity in learning for all its students.

Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, LEAD School said, “We believe that continuity and integration of learning is vital to our goal of imparting quality education to our children. While schools may have to consider closing due to outbreak of COVID-19, LEAD School is supporting all its partner schools to ensure that students do not stop learning. Our integrated system allows us to know the unfinished units in each grade across all our schools and helps us serve up the modules as required online for course completion before exams.”