Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: KSRTC, private buses start services in Karnataka's Udupi

A few KSRTC and private buses started its services within Udupi district on Wednesday amidst the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19.

As Udupi district is in the green zone, the district administration has allowed the buses to operate with 50 percent of its capacity.

Accordingly, buses have started operation between Udupi- Kundapura, Udupi- Hebri, Udupi- Karkala, Udupi - Kaup Mallaru, Kumdapura - Byndoor, Udupi - Manipal, Udupi- Barkur- Siddapura, Udupi- Alevoor, Udupi- Malpe, Udupi- Hoode and Udupi- Brahmavar.