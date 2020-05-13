Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: KSRTC, private buses start services in Karnataka's Udupi

Lockdown: KSRTC, private buses start services in Udupi

A few KSRTC and private buses started its services within Udupi district on Wednesday amidst the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19.

As Udupi district is in the green zone, the district administration has allowed the buses to operate with 50 percent of its capacity. 

Accordingly, buses have started operation between Udupi- Kundapura, Udupi- Hebri, Udupi- Karkala, Udupi - Kaup Mallaru, Kumdapura - Byndoor, Udupi - Manipal, Udupi- Barkur- Siddapura, Udupi- Alevoor, Udupi- Malpe, Udupi- Hoode and Udupi- Brahmavar.

