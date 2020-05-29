Lockdown: No cut in travel, daily allowances for netas

Coronavirus lockdown: No cut in travel, daily allowances for netas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 23:38 ist
Representative image

The 30% cut in salary and other remuneration of all MLAs, MLCs and ministers, including the chief minister, will exclude travel allowance and daily allowance, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department has clarified.

Salaries and all other allowances - telephone, constituency allowance, postal allowance, annual air and rail allowance - will see a 30% cut with effect from April 1, 2020. 

“Daily allowance to attend meetings (within and outside the state), travel allowance and vehicle allowance (per km) will be excluded,” the department said in an order.  The government decided to cut salaries of all elected representatives by 30% and this amount - Rs 15.36 cr - will be diverted toward the Covid-19 relief efforts. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
daily allowances
salary
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 