Coronavirus lockdown: No cut in travel, daily allowances for netas

The 30% cut in salary and other remuneration of all MLAs, MLCs and ministers, including the chief minister, will exclude travel allowance and daily allowance, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department has clarified.

Salaries and all other allowances - telephone, constituency allowance, postal allowance, annual air and rail allowance - will see a 30% cut with effect from April 1, 2020.

“Daily allowance to attend meetings (within and outside the state), travel allowance and vehicle allowance (per km) will be excluded,” the department said in an order. The government decided to cut salaries of all elected representatives by 30% and this amount - Rs 15.36 cr - will be diverted toward the Covid-19 relief efforts.