Court remands Mysuru gang-rape suspects in 10-day police custody

The police have intensified the investigation in the gang rape case reported near Chamundi Hill on August 24. It is said that the five accused in the case are habitual offenders. The police, who are investigating the case in which a 22-year-old college student was raped by a gang, produced all the five arrested before the 3rd JMFC court. The suspects were remanded in police custody for 10 days.

The accused were subjected to medical tests and their samples of hair and skin were collected by the police. The samples have been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory for examination.

According to police sources, all the five accused have criminal background. They were involved in crimes like theft and robbery. Some of the accused have cases registered against them in different police station limits of Tamil Nadu.

A police officer said the gang used to visit Mysuru to enjoy and used to commit crimes before leaving the city. They used to target couples, youths and lone women.

While two of the suspects used to harass women, others indulged in looting money and valuables from their targets.

They used to blackmail the victims and demanded money from them.

It is said that the Mysuru police had arrested one of them six months ago in a sandalwood theft case but he was released on bail. Police have refused to share details.

Mother’s tears

A video clip of a woman, said to be the mother of an accused, shedding tears and claiming that her son is innocent has gone viral.

“Police took him away without any reason when he was asleep,” she said. The family members of another accused have left the village, sources said.