COVID-19: 75 new cases in Karnataka, total infections rise to 2,493

75 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally at 2,493

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 15:19 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Seventy-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,493, the health department said on Thursday.

With 47 deaths and 809 discharges, there are 1,635 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Twenty-eight patients have been discharged so far on Thursday.

A total of 46 out of 75 cases are returnees from neighboring Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana, one each from Kerala, Delhi. One person is with international travel history from UAE.

Remaining cases include, seven- who are contacts of patients already tested positive, one with the history of SARI while 10 patients' contact history is still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounting for 27, followed by Hassan 13, seven each from Bengaluru urban and Yadgir, six each from Chitradurga and Dakahina Kannada, three each from Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura 2, and one from Raichur.

