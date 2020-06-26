Covid-19 cases cross 11,000-mark in Karnataka; 445 new cases and 10 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 11,000 mark with the state on Friday reporting 445 new positive cases and ten fatalities, taking the death toll to 180.

The day also saw 246 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

As of June 26 evening, cumulatively 11,005 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 180 deaths and 6,916 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,905 active cases, 3,727 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 178 are in ICU.

Those dead include- three from Bengaluru urban, and one each from Kolar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalabuaragi and Ballari.

Out of the 445 new cases, 65 are returnees from other states, while 21 are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with history of severe acute respiratory infection, influenza like illness, inter-district travel, among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 144 cases, followed by Ballari 47, Kalaburagi 42, Koppala 36, Dakshina Kannada 33, Dharwad 30, Raichur 14, Gadag 12, Chamarajanagara 11, Udupi 9, Yadgir 7.

Six cases each from Mandya, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Kolar, Mysuru reported five, four each from Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, three each from Hassan and Bengaluru rural, two each from Vijayapura Tumakuru and Haveri, and one each from Bidar, Belagavi, Davangere, Ramanagara and Chitradurga.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with 1,935 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,331 and Udupi 1,125.

Among discharges, Udupi tops the list with 1,028 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 935 and Yadgir 685.

A total of 5,68,058 samples were tested so far, out of which 14,733 were tested on Friday alone.

According to the bulletin, 5,41,548 samples have been reported as negative, and of them 13,817 were reported negative today.