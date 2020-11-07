Covid-19 infected student appears for PG-CET

A Covid-19 infected student appeared for Post-Graduation Common Entrance Test (PG-CET) at the University of Mysore (UoM) on Saturday.

The student, wearing a personal protection kit, wrote the examination. UoM Registrar R Shivappa said, "Three Covid-19 infected students had sought permission to appear for the PG-CET, but, only one student appeared for the test. The varsity had made special arrangements for the Covid patients and a classroom was reserved for the infected."

As many as 11,011 students appeared for the PG-CET test and 55 visually-challenged students appeared for the test.