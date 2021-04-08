Covid-19 negative report mandatory at tourist spots: DC

With a series of holidays, over the weekend, the district administration has made it mandatory for the people visiting tourist and crowded places from April 10 to 20 to carry Covid-19 negative report. It is also advised for the people travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru, to carry the report.

In a press conference here, on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, "The district is witnessing more number of cases with each passing day. With a series of holidays from April 10 to 20, a large number of people from different parts of the state are expected to visit the city. Thus, the district administration has made it mandatory for the travellers to carry Covid-19 negative report."

As the district administration has decided not to close tourist places, it is mandatory for the people visiting crowd places to carry Covid-19 negative report. The negative report is mandatory for people visiting convention halls, party halls, recreation clubs, tourist places and film theatres and other crowded places, the DC said.

The authorities will depute 300 home guards at vantage places, where large number of people gather, she said.

According to the DC, the district is witnessing an average of 170 Covid-19 cases a day. Now, second wave has commenced and the authorities have taken certain actions, to check the second wave, she added.

The DC said that it is advised for people travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru to carry Covid-19 negative report. A large number of people travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru and the cases are very high in Bengaluru. Likewise, Mysuru city is also reporting more cases compared to rural Mysuru. With a series of holidays, many people from Bengaluru are likely to visit parts of Mysuru. Thus, it is advised to undergo test and carry the negative report. The advisory is to contain the spread of the virus.

As many as 5,000 vehicles reach Mysuru on normal days and the count would be high during holidays. Thus, it is necessary to take certain measures, she said.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta also briefed about the measure taken by the city police to check the spread of Covid-19.