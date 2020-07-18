Covid-19: One more fatality reported in Kodagu district

A 58-year-old man who died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital on July 14, has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The last rites of the man was held on the day he died.

His throat swab collected on July 14 tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. With this, the total deaths in the district have risen to five.

On the other hand, nine fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district. With this, containment zones have been opened at Appayya Swamy Road, Haidodlooru, T John Layout, Thalathmane 2nd Cross and Bonigeri in Kanive.