Covid-19: One more fatality reported in Kodagu district

Covid-19: One more fatality reported in Kodagu district

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 18 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 23:31 ist
Representative image.

A 58-year-old man who died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital on July 14, has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The last rites of the man was held on the day he died.

His throat swab collected on July 14 tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. With this, the total deaths in the district have risen to five.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On the other hand, nine fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district. With this, containment zones have been opened at Appayya Swamy Road, Haidodlooru, T John Layout, Thalathmane 2nd Cross and Bonigeri in Kanive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 