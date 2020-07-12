K'taka Covid-19 patient walks to cops seeking ambulance

Covid-19 patient in Karnataka's Hubballi walks to cops seeking ambulance

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H,
  • Jul 12 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 14:35 ist
Covid-19 patient, being taken in an ambulance at Channamma circle in Hubballi on Sunday. Credits: DH Photo

Police officials deployed on duty, and media persons covering the Sunday lockdown at Channamma Circle in Hubballi had anxious moments after a Covid-19 positive patient, staying in a lodge nearby, walked to them complaining of non-availability of the ambulance to take him to Karnataka Institute of medical science, Hubballi.

The patient, aged about 45 and a native of Uttar Pradesh is working in Hubballi as contract work for a railway project. He was staying in a lodge for the last four months.

On Saturday night at 10:30 pm, he received a message confirming him to be Covid-19 positive.  And since then he has been trying to reach KIMS requesting them to send an ambulance. However, his calls went unanswered.

In the morning at 10:00 am he walked out of the lodge and informed the police that he was positive.

The police personnel ran helter-skelter after hearing him.

"I have been trying to reach KIMS since last night, but one responded. I have tested positive and have mild symptoms" he told a section of media persons from a distance. 

4 ambulances

As soon as the issue was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, not one but four ambulance rushed to the spot to pick him up.

The patient was shifted to KIMS at around 11 am, after Chief ministers office rang up Dharwad DC, sources said.

Hubballi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

