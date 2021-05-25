‘Covid Captains’ launched in Chamarajanagar to contain pandemic

‘Covid Captains’, a unique programme to check the spread of Covid pandemic in rural areas, was launched by District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar in Gundlupet.

The college lecturers and head masters of the high schools coming under 130 Gram Panchayats of the district have been appointed as Covid Captains. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer will be the ‘Super Captain’ of the programme.

Each gram panchayat will have a Covid Captain and he will be associated with the doctors and the officials of primary health centres of the region. Asha and anganwadi workers will work in tandem with them to prevent the spread of Covid in rural areas.

The Covid Captain teams will create awareness on wearing masks, following social distancing and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene, among the villagers.

Priority will be on subjecting the symptomatic people to Covid tests, which will help in reducing the critical cases and also check the death rate. This will gradually help in the decline in positive cases, it is hoped. Besides, the teams has also taken the responsibility of instilling confidence among the people.

The Covid Captains have been given vehicles and they will tour the villages coming under their respective gram panchayat limits from 8 am to 8 pm. This will help in controlling the spread, said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.