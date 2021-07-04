Covid lockdown extended for one more week in Hassan

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish has issued orders extending the lockdown for another week from July 5 till 5 am on July 12, as the positivity rate is still above 5%. The Covid positivity rate as on July 3 was 5.64%.

The order stated that with an effort to bring down the positivity rate, the district administration has decided to extend the lockdown for another week in the district. The existing relaxations will continue for another week.

Hence, the shops selling essential items will be open on alternate days on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between 6 am and 2 pm. There will be a total lockdown on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. There are no relaxations to reopen places of worship. Weddings can accommodate only 40 people, as per the existing order. The night and weekend curfew will continue, the DC stated. The people should follow all the government guidelines and Covid-appropriate behaviour, he appealed.

However, a section of the people of the district have expressed their displeasure over the extension of the lockdown for another week, claiming that it would affect the people, especially the poor.