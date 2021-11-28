Covid screening tightened at Karnataka border districts

With the South African variant of coronavirus posing fresh threats, the administrations of the districts bordering Maharashtra have upped the vigil at the checkposts.

The police checked all passenger vehicles entering the state at all three checkposts - Khajuri, Nimbal and Madana Hippargi - in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Similarly, the Bidar administration has set up 11 checkposts - 7 on Maharashtra border and four on Telangana border.

In view of the new Covid variant scare, the state government on Saturday made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry Covid vaccination certificate and a negative report of RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel/arrival.

The border districts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, which share a border with Kerala, are on high alert, though no case of the Omicron virus has been reported in the neighbouring state.

Personnel at the Bavali checkpost in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district as well as Moolehole and Kekkanahalla checkposts in Chamarajanagar district are on high alert. There is strict vigil on those entering the district as a precautionary measure.

Mysuru district health officer K H Prasad inspected the Bavali checkpost on the inter-state border with Kerala on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said officials are already on high alert as Norovirus cases have been detected in Kerala.

Only those with negative RTPCR test report for Covid, taken 72 hours before the journey, are allowed to enter the state, the officer said.

“Health department personnel are conducting door-to-door survey to identify Norovirus or Covid cases in villages bordering Kerala. But no cases have been detected so far. Hence, there is no need for panic,” Prasad said.

The Chamarajanagar district administration too has made negative RT-PCR report and certificates for having taken two doses of Covid vaccine mandatory for passengers from Kerala.

The personnel have been directed to collect details of the passengers and monitor their health condition.

Deputy commissioner Charulatha Somal and additional DC S Kathyayini inspected the Moolehole checkpost in Gundlupet taluk on Saturday night.

District health and family welfare officer Dr K M Vishweshwaraiah said, “Screening has been intensified at Moolehole and Kekkanahalla checkposts. Omicron virus has not been reported in Kerala. However, precautionary measures have been taken. The passengers should furnish the vaccination and negative RTPCR reports,” he said.

Five beds have been reserved at the Gundlupet government hospital for treatment, if any cases are identified at the checkposts.

Besides, steps have been taken to create awareness about precautionary measures among the residents of 170 border villages in the district, he said

Doctor detained

A doctor travelling in his private vehicle from Maharashtra got into a heated exchange with the police when they insisted on a negative test report at Koganoli check-post in Nippani taluk of Belagavi district.

Police detained him when he tried to assault them and released him after getting an undertaking from the doctor.