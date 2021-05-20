Covid vaccine to all by end of year: DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the state government aims to complete the first dose of Covid vaccination to all by end of the year.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that the country is prepared to produce sufficient vaccines and every citizen will get vaccination by the end of the year.

When asked about the treatment for black fungus, the minister said, "The Union government will procure medicines from the other countries and supply it to the states after import. Special arrangements have been made across the state to treat Covid patients. Even private hospitals will offer treatment and the government will supply needed medicines."

According to the minister, around 100 people are undergoing treatment for black fungus and the death report due to the fungus is yet to be received. Ashwath Narayan also warned legal action against those treating black fungus cases secretely. The hospital must provide details about black fungus cases, he said.

RAT and RTPCR tests will be increased in all the 149 PHCs of the district including 25 in Mysuru city. The aim is to bring down the rate of positive cases. To avoid delay in drug procurement, the process in now being carried out through Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society. This has ensured timely delivery of the required drugs, he told.

The government has taken steps to procure drugs which is enough to treat 35-40 lakh infected persons. Government labs have been strengthened to conduct one lakh tests per day and private hospitals can handle 75,000 RTPCR tests every day. Besides this, 50,000 RAT tests are being done every day, he explained.

As many as 30 lakh Rapid Antigen kits have been procured and tenders have been floated to procure one crore RAT and RTPCR kits and they have been given 4G exemption, he informed.

The minister also met Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami at Suttur mutt and also chaired a meeting with the officials.