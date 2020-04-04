Dakshina Kannada administration asked to look after people's woes

The Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee task force, set up on the direction of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has urged the district administration to be pro-active to the problems faced by the people during the lockdown.

Former MLA J R Lobo, who is heading the three-member DCC task force, urged the district administration to seek the suggestions before taking an unilateral decision in the district.

Welcoming the measures announced by the Centre and State governments to solve the problems faced by the people following lockdown, he said the Task Force is monitoring the implementation of the assurances made by the government. “Any lacunae will be brought to the notice of the authorities concerned along with the suggestions.”

Stating that it is necessary to shift the wholesale fruits and vegetable vendors to APMC yard, Lobo said the move is ill-timed during the lockdown. The decision to impose complete ban on movement of private vehicles too is illogical and has created confusion among common man, said former MLA.

MLC Harish Kumar said though the State government promised to provide two months ration to BPL families in one go has limited the rice to 10-kg per member of a family against earlier entitlement of 7-kg per month for a member. Wheat has not been supplied to the fair price shops so far.

He urged the state government to provide month’s supply of other pulses and cereals to people.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said several promises including disbursement of pensions are yet to take off and benefit the poor.