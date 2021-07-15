Dakshina Kannada DC issues guidelines to take precaution against Zika virus

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has issued guidelines on the precautionary measures to be taken in the backdrop of Zika virus being detected in Kerala.
"A large number of people from Kerala visit Dakshina Kannada for education and health purposes. There is a need to take precautionary measures in the district. People should be asked to contact the nearest government hospitals if they have any symptoms of fever. Cleanliness should be maintained in public places, places of worship, tourist spots and all the mosquito breeding areas should be destroyed and measures should be initiated to check the stagnation of water in the surrounding areas of the houses and in public places," he said.
If a pregnant women is suffering from Microcephaly, measures should be taken to test their blood and the same should be informed by the scanning centres and hospitals to the health department, the DC said and added that ward committees should ensure that water do not remain stagnant.
Guppy fish should be released to open wells and lakes. Water stored in drums should be cleaned once in a week and awareness should be created on the same among people, so that mosquitoes do not breed in them, the DC said.
The DC also said that shopkeepers should ensure that water do not remain stagnant in juice bottles kept outside the shop. In required, fogging can be carried out to check mosquito menace.
The larvae survey to destroy breeding sites should be conducted in ports, fish markets, central market and Bunder area, added the DC.
